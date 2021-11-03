WEST JEFFERSON — On Monday Nov. 1, the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen held their regularly scheduled meeting. During the meeting representatives from the fundraising organization Stomp & Brew presented a charitable donations to local nonprofit Shoes for Kids.
The meeting took place at 6 p.m. at West Jefferson Town Hall located at 1 South Jefferson Avenue. Officials present at the meeting were Mayor Tom Hartman, Alderman Russell Barr, Alderman Calvin Green, Alderwoman Crystal C. Miller, Alderman John K. Reeves and Alderman Stephen Shoemaker.
Following the approval of the Oct. 4 minutes, the board turned the floor over to Stomp & Brew representatives Harry Galer and Keith Blank who presented a check for $26,642 to Shoes for Kids.
Each year, Shoes for Kids — an Ashe County based charity — works to provide quality footwear to children in need. The money was raised via the heavily attended Stomp & Brew craft beer, wine, and music festival which was held in downtown West Jefferson on Oct. 2.
"Stomp & Brew worked all year long, every single day, to prepare for this huge weekend," said Melody Rector, one of the founders of Shoes for Kids. "Since 2013, we have had shoe closets in every school in Ashe County, every child care facility in Ashe County and at DSS. Thanks to Stomp & Brew and the Town of West Jefferson, every bit of that money goes right back into the community, to all the needy kids in Ashe County, giving them shoes."
According to Galer, in addition to the funds given to Shoes for Kids, Stomp & Brew were able to give a $500 donation to the Ashe Women's Clinic and $250 to Ashe Early College.
Following public comment from Rector and Shoes for Kids co-founder Martin Little, Galer asked the board of aldermen for permission to once again use the parking lot at the end of East Main Street on Friday, Sept. 30 and on Friday Oct. 1, 2022.
A motion was made by Alderman Shoemaker, and seconded by Alderman Reeves. The motion was then passed by the board unanimously.
Other orders of business during the evening included an amendment to this year's budget of $100,000 and an additional $100,000 budget amendment for next year, which will go towards the purchase of Paddy Mountain, the iconic peak which serves as the backdrop of West Jefferson. The land is part of the Herb Francis Estate, and will soon be in possession of the Blue Ridge Conservancy which hopes to preserve the land for posterity.
A motion was made by Alderman Shoemaker to amend the budget and was seconded by Alderwomen Miller. The board then passed the motion unanimously.
The meeting also saw reappointment of West Jefferson Fire Chief Eric Miller and Assistant Fire Chief Joey Walters. The board voted unanimously to reappoint both Miller and Walters.
For more information about the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen call (336)246-3551.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.