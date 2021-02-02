WEST JEFFERSON — On Feb. 1, the West Jefferson Aldermen held their monthly meeting at the West Jefferson Town Hall.
The aldermen and alderwoman held high spirits for the meeting despite the ruthless wind and snow just outside.
Mayor Tom Hartman opened the meeting with a prayer, holding blessings over the community and wishing for relief from COVID-19.
The first point on the agenda was Pricilla Norris presenting the town audit for the 2019-2020 year. The town saw great earnings due to tourism and newly moved citizens which has allowed an increase in property tax collections.
Haskell McGuire then gave an update on the ABC store sales, expressing how the pandemic has oddly enough given the store more business.
”The pandemic has caused lots of people to stay in and drink more,” McGuire said.
Restaurants have also contributed to five to ten percent of the sales, bringing in a total of about $890,000.
McGuire has also extended the store hours, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. six days a week.
The highlight of the meeting came when representatives from the Fire Department asked for approval for new air packs and bottles. What started out as an update and hopes for a successful new year turned into the aldermen praising the fire department for the work they do throughout the community.
In the past year, there have only been three structure fires. Many other calls have been directed to the fire department, ranging from alarms to falls and even to delivering a baby. Most of the time, the fire department has to respond to wrecks as well, sometimes creating a larger work load.
The aldermen expressed their gratitude and awarded $54,000 to the department for the new packs and bottles which have become necessary in passing the upcoming inspection in May.
In attempt to create more attractions for the community, a creative place-making and steering committee has been brought in. This will be sponsored by Blue Ridge Energy and consist of at least two aldermen, a member of the real-estate business and 10-12 high school and college students. The committee is planned to start meeting on Feb. 23.
A long range plan for the area will be put into place and will look at the possibilities for new attractions in the county, such as a hiking trail placed in West Jefferson. They will meet once a month from February to September.
Alderman Stephen Shoemaker was the first to volunteer for the committee and has continuously expressed the aspiration for a new hiking trail. Some have mentioned that a trail from West Jefferson to Boone has been in the works but there have been little updates.
The Christmas in July has been cancelled for the year of 2021. Hartman said it was unfortunate but these are the times we live in and it’s for the safety of the community.
Winding down the meeting, Town Manager Brantley Price gave a report on the month of January.
The area has seen 14 inches of snow, an increase from las year.
There are now 58 active cases of COVID-19 in the town. The health department has been waiting for more vaccines to come, however there were none received in the last week. With an update from the state, there are set to be 200 doses a week for the next three weeks. Many individuals have stated that the interest form for the vaccine isn’t being promoted enough and some aren’t able to use the online platform. Price proposed that the town put up signs and anyone in need can come in and be assisted in filling out the form.
The Civic Center has been mixed in with the vaccination and is being looked at for the next mass vaccination.
Sales tax in the town is up 12.6 percent from last year, allowing stores to get back on their feet from recent shutdowns due to the pandemic.
The meeting ended with the alderman thanking the community and town employees for their outstanding work for the past month.
