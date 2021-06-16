The West Jefferson Community Partnership announced the lineup of performers for its annual Summer Concert Series. This year, 2021 marks its 10th year of providing music on late Friday afternoons in the Back Street Park, located at 2nd Avenue in West Jefferson.
Performers will entertain concert goers with lively, toe-tapping sounds, including traditional, bluegrass, county, classic rock, gospel and much more.
The list of performers, the dates and their WJCP member sponsors are:
Friday, July 2, Wayne Henderson and Herb Key, internationally known musicians, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce
July 9, Steve Lewis & Susan Trianosky, traditional mountain music, sponsored by the Town of West Jefferson
July 16, Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road, IBMA’s award-winning bluegrass band, sponsored by The Tavern
July 23, King Bees, international roots artists playing dynamic blues and American roots music, sponsored by Imagination Ashe
July 30, Crooked Road Ramblers, old time fiddle-drive string band music of the Blue Ridge Mountains, sponsored by the Ashe County Public Library
August 6, Rock Bottom Blue Grass Band, blend of traditional progressive, and gospel bluegrass music, sponsored by the Blue Ridge Brutal
August 13, Gravel-n-Grit Band, classic rock, blues, and country (not your cousin’s rock & roll band!), sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council
August 20, The Sheets Family Band, tight harmony singing and energetic instrumentals of fiddle tunes, gospel songs, ballads, and a few drinking songs, sponsored by the West Jefferson Tourism Development Authority
August 27, Lucky Strikes Trio, toe-tappin’ Motown, rockabilly, classic rock & roll, sponsored by St. Mary’s Episcopal Church
Sound for these concerts is provided by Richard Edmonson, sponsored Christmas in July Festival.
Each concert is from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs. Appropriate COVID-19 precautions are encouraged.
Partnership members include the Ashe County Arts Council, Chamber of Commerce, Ashe County Government, the Ashe County Public Library, the Friends of the Library, Christmas in July Festival, Farmers Market, Florence Thomas Art School, Imagination Ashe, Keep Ashe Beautiful, Museum of Ashe County History, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Town of West Jefferson, West Jefferson Business Association, and the West Jefferson Tourism Development Authority.
