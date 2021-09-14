Congratulations to the new America’s Majestic Miss Southern Region State Queen, North Carolina Jr. Princess Kaiyah Belle Miller. She is now competing for the National title in Nashville June 29 — July 2, 2022.
Kaiyah also won the talent portion of the competition. Kaiyah will soon have her own website, Facebook page and Instagram set up by AMM.Follow her to see her accomplishments and help her with her community service events.
America’s Majestic Miss was started to empower young girls throughout the United States to develop life-long success skills including academic excellence, making a difference through community service, building confidence, improving speaking skills, and achieving their dreams.
Again a big congratulations to North Carolina’s Jr Princess Queen Kaiyah Belle Miller. Kaiyah is the 5-year-old daughter of Misty and Casey Miller of West Jefferson. She attends Westwood Elementary and done a tap dance for her talent competition. We can’t wait to see more about Kaiyah as she competes for the National Title in Nashville, Tenn.
(0) comments
