MOUTH OF WILSON, VA -- For Akron, Ohio native Chris Livingston, it has certainly been a year to remember. On Friday, March 11, West Jefferson McDonald’s owners Don and MaryAnne Moore presented the Oak Hill Academy senior with his McDonald’s All-American jersey after being one of 24 high school seniors across the country to be named to this year’s men’s team.
“As owners of the local McDonald’s restaurant in West Jefferson, MaryAnne and I are proud to recognize Chris today as he carries on the tradition of Oak Hill players being nominated, and selected, as McDonald’s All Americans,” said Don Moore.
During Livingston’s jersey presentation in front of the Oak Hill Academy student body, MaryAnne Moore spoke about how the selection process factors in the on-court success for each player as well as what they do outside of the gym.
“It is an incredible honor to be nominated for the McDonald’s High School All-American team. It’s not just what you do on the court, it’s not just your basketball skills, but it’s what you do off the court too. It’s how you represent yourself and conduct yourself and that’s what the McDonald’s selection committee looked at,” she said.
Livingston was one of three Oak Hill Academy players nominated for the McDonald’s All-American team. The other two were Judah Mintz and Devin Ree. Mintz has yet to make a decision about where he will play college basketball but has taken visits to DePaul, NC State, Wake Forest and Syracuse. Devin Ree had committed to play at LSU, but recently announced he would be re-opening his recruitment after LSU fired head coach Will Wade after allegations of improper conduct by Wade from the NCAA.
Livingston is the 34th Oak Hill player to be named to the McDonald’s All-American team, and will be remembered as the final All-American coached by the legendary Steve Smith. Smith announced his retirement this year after 37 years coaching the Warriors.
“It’s meaningful to me. Even though Coach Smith has had so many All-Americans, people are going to remember the first and the last. It’s an honor and he’s really proud of me for that and he’s happy for me. It’s a big deal for sure,” Livingston said.
Oak Hill Academy has featured some of the best high school and college players that the nation has to offer, including NBA stars like Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Jerry Stackhouse, Josh Smith, Stephen Jackson, Ty Lawson and Rod Strickland just to name a few. Players have used the opportunity to play for Coach Smith as a way to challenge themselves on the court as well as prepare them for life after high school. Livingston said that being able to play against better competition and play with better players was one of the biggest reasons he came to Oak Hill.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy adjusting to living with team members. I’ve never done that before, living in a dorm, it’s like a family,” Livingston said. “It’s the ultimate preparation for college. It has made me better and that’s the main reason I came here.”
Livingston, who started his career at Buchtel High School in Akron, Ohio, said a typical day for him at Oak Hill starts out with a 6 a.m. workout before heading to breakfast and then his first period class, which is sports medicine. After that, he has strength and conditioning workouts before lunch and then his final classes of the day. Team practices take place from 2:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. before he and the rest of the team wrap up their day with dinner and any classroom assignments they have to work on.
“Adjusting to how the school works and having strength and conditioning every day between class periods, it’s something you have to get used to. It’s not easy but it helps prepare you for the next level,” Livingston said.
Livingston is ranked 12th in ESPN’s Top 100 high school players for the 2022 class and signed with Kentucky over Georgetown and Tennessee State. He had numerous scholarship offers from other programs including Ohio State, Kansas, Memphis and North Carolina. He said Kentucky’s style of play under head coach John Calipari and his ability to get players to the NBA was a major factor in his decision to be a Wildcat next season.
“The tradition of taking high level high school athletes and turning them into pros was really appealing to me. Coach Cal has a charismatic feel to him, he's a great person and great guy and I love the coaching staff. Coach Cal gets after it on the court, he’s going to be invested in you and really take care of you and I really believe in that. I'm looking forward to being there,” Livingston said.
As for putting the finishing touches on his high school career, Livingston said the Warriors all have one more goal in mind: Winning the national championship at the Geico Nationals coming up March 31 - April 2. Oak Hill will face Link Academy (Missouri) in the first round at noon on March 31 on ESPNU. The other six teams in the tournament are AZ Compass (Arizona), Montverde Academy (Florida), La Lumiere (Indiana), IMG Academy (Florida), Prolific Prep (California) and Sunrise Christian (Kansas). Montverde Academy is the defending national champ.
Getting to Know Chris
Hometown: Akron, Ohio
Height: 6’6
Weight: 200
Recruiting Rankings
ESPN: #12 overall, #6 small forward, #1 player in Virginia
247Sports: #9 overall, #2 small forward, #1 player in Virginia
Rivals: #10 overall, #2 small forward
Favorite McDonald’s Meals: 2 McChicken sandwiches with a side of hot sauce. 10-piece nuggets with honey mustard, small fries, cookie and a large drink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.