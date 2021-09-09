WEST JEFFERSON — The Bowie-Seagraves Municipal Park, also known as the West Jefferson Municipal Park will soon see the addition of a new basketball court.
According to the Town of West Jefferson, the new basketball goals have already arrived and workers should be putting the finishing touches on the new full-court complex by next week. (Between Sept. 13-19)
The court was laid out the previous week by West Jefferson's Shatley Construction and Paving, with plans for members from the town's maintenance crew to install the new equipment.
For more informations about the park's new addition, call West Jefferson Toan Hall at (336) 246-3551. The Bowie-Seagraves Municipal Park 201 South Church in West Jefferson.
