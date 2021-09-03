WEST JEFFERSON — Recently, members of the West Jefferson Police Department were honored with the gift of new bullet-proof vests provided to them from a national nonprofit group. The ceremony took place at Saloon Studios prior to a show by the Artimus Pyle Band, the project of rock legend Artimus Pyle of Lynyrd Skynyrd fame.
Officers from the West Jefferson Police Department took to the venue's main stage on the afternoon Aug. 14, where Chief Brad Jordan accepted four vests in a brief ceremony. Following the ceremony, the crowd of concertgoers sang an emotional rendition of "God Bless America" to the officers.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, Saloon Studios will host its all-ticket Music on the Mountain Festival, with all proceeds from the concert benefiting the West Jefferson Police Department. The owner of Saloon Studios Live, Mike Jones, noted that he would match the donation made to the police department.
"We are so grateful for everything our local police department does and are happy we can support them," said Jones.
During the Aug. 14 event, members of the West Jefferson Police Department also got to meet Artimus Pyle.
To learn more about the Music on the Mountain Festival, visit saloonstudioslive.com/ or call (336) 877-2374.
