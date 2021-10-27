WEST JEFFERSON — Late last week, work crews put the finishing touches on the new basketball court located in West Jefferson's Bowie-Seagraves Municipal Park, often referred to as “West Jefferson Park.”
According to West Jefferson Town Manager Brantley Price, the new basketball court was an improvement the West Jefferson Board of Alderman had worked to make for the benefit of the community.
"It's something that the board wanted to do for the community. They're proud of the playground and the park and they wanted to upgrade it a bit," Price said. "At the other (old) basketball court you could lose the ball down in the creek. So, now people can play and have a full-court. The board just wanted to improve the park."
In addition to the new basketball court, Price noted that the work crew has also painted a pickle-ball court near the older ball court, and that the town has plans to install new playground equipment at the park by next summer.
"We have some more money in the budget for some additional playground equipment. We've just not chosen it yet," Price said.
For more information regarding improvements to the Bowie-Seagraves Park, call West Jefferson Town Hall at (336) 246-3551. The park is located at 201 South Church in West Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.