NORTH WILKESBORO — Wilkes Art Gallery (WAG) is proud to announce an exhibition of Ward Nichols’ fine oil paintings and Nick Schneider’s clay art opening Friday, Oct. 22, and closing Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Of Heart and Hand is just one of many exhibits at WAG featuring Nichols’ work.
Nichols has been an integral member of the Wilkes Art Gallery since he moved to North Wilkesboro with his family in 1968. Wilkes Art Gallery staff and Board of Directors are thrilled to present the opening of this exhibition and invite you to join our celebration of Nichols and Schneider’s work.
About Ward Nichols
Ward Nichols is an internationally renowned painter hailing from North Wilkesboro, NC. Nichols uses his medium to create a visual record of things only appreciated now that they are gone from the common imagination: steam engines, ancient trees, and the lilting houses and barns of rural America. La Revue Moderne says, “Ward Nichols presents highly polished canvases that create a mood strongly poetic and sometimes surrealistic. He has attained total mastery of his art, permitting him to treat all subjects with amazing expressive and figurative power,he goes beyond simple reality.”
Nichols has been painting for more than fifty years. At the age of ninety-two, he still works regularly in his home studio while playing deafeningly-loud jazz music. His home, which he designed himself, is filled with original works of art from fellow artists, sculptors, and potters. His studio walls are covered with photos of his extensive international travel while a stuffed vulture observes from his perch on top of Nichols’ easel. Few people know that Ward is colorblind, and he paints exactly what he sees. A chart to assist the colorblind with mixing paints hangs in his studio - directly behind the stool Ward sits at to paint.
Ward Nichols has participated in over 200 group shows, 170 one-man exhibits in ninety-four different galleries and museums in twenty-four states. He has been represented in over forty-six national and international exhibitions. Throughout his career, he has been presented with over thirty major awards including the Grumbacher Award of Merit presented by the El Paso Museum of Art. His work is included in the collections of the Huntington Museum of Art (WVA), Springfield Museum of Art (MA), Daytona Speed Museum (FL), El Paso Museum of Art (TX), Gutenberg Museum (Germany) and the Russell Museum (UK). Nichols’ work has been
exhibited at the North Carolina Museum of Art, Birmingham Museum of Art (AL), Roanoke Fine Art Center (VA), Asheville Museum of Art (NC), Hickory Museum of Art (NC) and the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (NC).
About Nick Schneider
Nick Schneider lives in Blowing Rock and is lead art instructor at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro. A lifelong ceramicist, he makes both functional and sculptural vessels. Most of Schneider’s work is wood fired in his train kiln, a style of pottery kiln that creates natural ash surfaces. Schnieder holds a Master of Fine Arts degree in ceramics from the State University of New York at New Paltz, N.Y., and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English language from the University of Montana. Prior to joining the faculty at WCC, Schneider was a professor at Marymount Manhattan College from 2005-2011 and an instructor at Greenwich House Pottery, an art school in New York City, from 2004-2011.
About the Wilkes Art Gallery
Founded in 1962 in the parlor of Annie Winkler's home, the Wilkes Art Gallery now operates in the historic 1925 North Wilkesboro Post Office building. The original post office facade remains, but the interior has transformed into a 10,000 square foot facility featuring over 3,500 square feet of exhibition space, an education center with a complete ceramics studio, painting and drawing studios, two multi-purpose classrooms, and a gift shop with works from regional artisans. WAG is a non-profit arts organization that believes art enriches our community and the lives of Wilkes County residents. WAG offers a variety of classes for all ages, workshops, and eight fine art exhibits throughout the year. We partner with community organizations for special outreach projects and admission to the gallery is always free.
General Information
The Wilkes Art Gallery is located at 913 C Street, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. The museum is open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn about our hours and more at www.wilkesartgallery.org.
