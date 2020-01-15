West Jefferson, NC (28694)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. High 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Chance of an isolated thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 42F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.