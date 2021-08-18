The Annual Wilkes County Agricultural Fair will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and will run through Saturday, Sept. 4.
The Rotary Club of North Wilkesboro will sponsor the event, which is held at the Rotary Fairgrounds, just off U.S. 421 Business Bypass beside West Park Medical Park in North Wilkesboro.
This year’s fair will feature more than 25 rides, a children’s scavenger hunt, Skip’s Petting Zoo and Mechanical Bull, 4-H exhibits, games and food on the midway.
New this year, the fair will feature Ed Bounds’ Dakota and Friends Interactive Dinosaur Show and Captain Jim’s Magic Show. There will be 4-H exhibits on display, coordinated by Wilkes Cooperative Extension Service, in the Exhibit Hall. This year, the fair will again feature a hay bale decorating contest.
Gates are open weekdays at 5 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday. Ride bands are available every day. Gate admission is $8, with children 5 and under admitted free. Students will be admitted free Tuesday through Friday.
For more information, call Mike Staley at (336) 902-7052.
