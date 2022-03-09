WILKESBORO -- The 2022 schedule of events at Wilkesboro Dragway has a little bit of everything to offer, ranging from swap meets and car shows to testing and tuning dates for anyone to bring their own cars. There will also be points-awarding races in Top, Modified, Street and Junior Dragsters throughout the year.
March
17 - No Prep Test and Tune (TNT)
18 - Roll Race and TNT
19 - Car / Bike Show and Go
24 - TNT
26 - Wilkesboro Points Race #1
29 - Girls & Gears TNT
31 - TNT
April
1-2 - Nostalgia Mayhem / Carolina Pushrodz & East Coast Fuelers
3 - Paul’s 50th Birthday Celebration
7 - TNT
8 - Open date
9 - Pyramid No Prep
12 - Girls & Gears Race 1
14 - TNT
15 - Flashlight TNT
16 - Carolina Street Car Series Race 1
21 - TNT
23 - King of Hard Tire
26 - Girls & Gears TNT
28 - TNT
30 - Wilkesboro Points Race #2
May
3 - Girls & Gears Race 2
5 - TNT
7 - Wilkesboro Points Race #3
12 - TNT
13-14 - Nightmare @ Wilkesboro
15 - Two Cent Sunday / Spaghetti
17 - Girls & Gears TNT
19 - TNT
21 - Anything on 28’s
26 - TNT
27 - Rascal Rail Kickoff
28 - Carolina Street Car Series Race 2
31 - Girls & Gears Race 3
June
2 - TNT
4 - Wilkesboro Points Race #4
9 - TNT
10 - Rascal Rail TNT & Race
11 - All Harley Drags
14 - Girls & Gears TNT
16 - TNT
18 - Wilkesboro Points Race #5
19 - Wilkesboro Points Race #6
23 - TNT
24 - Rascal Rail TNT & Race
25 - All Motor Shootout
28 - Girls & Gears Race 4
30 - TNT
July
2 - Wilkesboro Points Race #7
7 - TNT
8 - Rascal Rail TNT & Race
9 - Roll Race
12 - Girls & Gears TNT
14 - TNT
16 - Carolina Street Car Series Race 3
17 - Two Cent Sunday / Spaghetti
21 - TNT
22 - Rascal Rail TNT & Race
23 - Open date
26 - Girls & Gears Race 5 FINAL
28 - TNT
30 - Car / Bike Show and Go
August
4 - TNT
5 - Rascal Rail TNT & Race
6 - Wilkesboro Points Race #8 / Southeast Nostalgia Pro Stock
9 - Girls & Gears TNT
11 - TNT
12 - Rascal Rail Finale
13 - Wilkesboro Points Race #9
18 - TNT
20 - Open date
25 - TNT
27 - Open date
September
1 - TNT
3 - Wilkesboro Points Final & Classic Gear Jammers
9-10 - NUSU 2
13 - Girls & Gears Heads Up Shootout
15 - TNT
17 - Carolina Street Car Series Race 4
22 - TNT
24 - Fall Bash / Car Show / Swap Meet
25 - Two Cent Sunday / Spaghetti
29 - TNT
October
1 - Carolina Street Car Series Race 5
6 - TNT
8 - Wilkesboro goes to Farmington Dragway to Race Against Cancer
13 - TNT
15 - Open date
20 - TNT
22 - Open date
25 - Girls & Gears Flashlight Start
27 - TNT
29 - Open date
November and December dates to be announced.
