WILKESBORO -- The 2022 schedule of events at Wilkesboro Dragway has a little bit of everything to offer, ranging from swap meets and car shows to testing and tuning dates for anyone to bring their own cars. There will also be points-awarding races in Top, Modified, Street and Junior Dragsters throughout the year. 

March

17 - No Prep Test and Tune (TNT)

18 - Roll Race and TNT

19 - Car / Bike Show and Go

24 - TNT

26 - Wilkesboro Points Race #1

29 - Girls & Gears TNT

31 - TNT

April

1-2 - Nostalgia Mayhem / Carolina Pushrodz & East Coast Fuelers

3 - Paul’s 50th Birthday Celebration

7 - TNT

8 - Open date

9 - Pyramid No Prep

12 - Girls & Gears Race 1

14 - TNT

15 - Flashlight TNT

16 - Carolina Street Car Series Race 1

21 - TNT

23 - King of Hard Tire

26 - Girls & Gears TNT

28 - TNT

30 - Wilkesboro Points Race #2

May

3 - Girls & Gears Race 2

5 - TNT

7 - Wilkesboro Points Race #3

12 - TNT

13-14 - Nightmare @ Wilkesboro

15 - Two Cent Sunday / Spaghetti

17 - Girls & Gears TNT

19 - TNT

21 - Anything on 28’s

26 - TNT

27 - Rascal Rail Kickoff

28 - Carolina Street Car Series Race 2

31 - Girls & Gears Race 3

June

2 - TNT

4 - Wilkesboro Points Race #4

9 - TNT

10 - Rascal Rail TNT & Race

11 - All Harley Drags

14 - Girls & Gears TNT

16 - TNT

18 - Wilkesboro Points Race #5

19 - Wilkesboro Points Race #6

23 - TNT

24 - Rascal Rail TNT & Race

25 - All Motor Shootout

28 - Girls & Gears Race 4

30 - TNT

July

2 - Wilkesboro Points Race #7

7 - TNT

8 - Rascal Rail TNT & Race

9 - Roll Race

12 - Girls & Gears TNT

14 - TNT

16 - Carolina Street Car Series Race 3

17 - Two Cent Sunday / Spaghetti

21 - TNT

22 - Rascal Rail TNT & Race

23 - Open date

26 - Girls & Gears Race 5 FINAL

28 - TNT

30 - Car / Bike Show and Go

August

4 - TNT

5 - Rascal Rail TNT & Race

6 - Wilkesboro Points Race #8 / Southeast Nostalgia Pro Stock

9 - Girls & Gears TNT

11 - TNT

12 - Rascal Rail Finale

13 - Wilkesboro Points Race #9

18 - TNT

20 - Open date

25 - TNT

27 - Open date

September

1 - TNT

3 - Wilkesboro Points Final & Classic Gear Jammers

9-10 - NUSU 2

13 - Girls & Gears Heads Up Shootout

15 - TNT

17 - Carolina Street Car Series Race 4

22 - TNT

24 - Fall Bash / Car Show / Swap Meet

25 - Two Cent Sunday / Spaghetti

29 - TNT

October

1 - Carolina Street Car Series Race 5

6 - TNT

8 - Wilkesboro goes to Farmington Dragway to Race Against Cancer

13 - TNT

15 - Open date

20 - TNT

22 - Open date

25 - Girls & Gears Flashlight Start

27 - TNT

29 - Open date

November and December dates to be announced.

