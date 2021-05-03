William Edward Small, 65, of 637 Howard Covington Road, Laurel Springs, N.C., passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at his residence.
Ed was born November 11, 1955 in Fulton County, GA to the late Robert Edward and Polly Byers Small. He was an avid fisherman, he was a Master Mason, a member of Peak Creek Church of the Brethren, 14 year former Owner/Operator of Mecklenburg Brick and Stone in Charlotte and he was very dedicated to helping people in his community.
Survivors include two children, Chamblee Small McClure and husband, Will, of Charlotte, Winston Edward Small of Charlotte; a grandson, Winston McIntosh Small; special friend, Cherrye Small of Charlotte; a sister, Sally Childers of Clover, SC; three nephews also survive.
Memorial Services to honor the life of Ed will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Peak Creek Church of the Brethren in Laurel Springs, N.C., with Pastor Tim Sizemore officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice of Ashe, PO Box 421, Jefferson, NC 28640 or to Peak Creek Church of the Brethren, 2082 Peak Creek Church Road, Laurel Springs, NC 28644.
Thomas Family Funeral Service is honored to be serving the Small Family. If you wish, online tributes may be extended to the family at www.thomasfamilyfs.com
