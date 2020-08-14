Mrs. Wilma Bowlin Combs, 82, of Laurel Springs, N.C., passed away Wednesday morning, August 12, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Peak Creek Church of the Brethren with Brother Ed Hall and Pastor Tim Sizemore officiating. Entombment will follow in the Peak Creek Church Cemetery.
The body will lie in state from 1:00 until 2:00pm on Friday at the Peak Creek Church of the Brethren.
The family requests anyone attending the funeral services to please wear a mask and keep social distancing.
Mrs. Combs was born in Ashe County on February 26, 1938 to the late Harrison and Pearl Osborne Bowlin. She was a member of Peak Creek Church of the Brethren.
Wilma had a deep love for animals; she would take in stray animals, especially cats and would care for them until their adoptions. She also loved flowers. But most of all she loved her family; she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; she will be missed by all.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, George Bowlin.
Mrs. Combs is survived by her husband, Bill Combs; a son, Steve Woodie and wife, Tammie, of Laurel Springs; a sister, Virginia Wyatt, of Wilkesboro; two grandchildren, Kevin Woodie and wife, Kayla, of Laurel Springs and Chasity Dishman and husband, Jesse, of Jefferson; four great-grandchildren, Isaiah Woodie, Jesslynn Dishman, Mallory Phipps and Rylee Phipps; a special caregiver, Rita Richardson; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family requests no food please.
Flower accepted or memorials may be made to the donors choice.
Pallbearers are as follow: D.J. Bowlin, Dympse Bowlin, Kevin Woodie, Steve Woodie, Harold Bowlin and George Sheets.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
