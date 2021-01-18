Mrs. Wilma Jean Kennedy Baer, 91, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away January 14, 2021, at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
She was born on October 2, 1929, in Putnam County, Indiana, to the late Goldie Lawrence and Clovia Pearl Sutherlin Kennedy.
She moved from Frankfort, IN to Lake Panasoffkee, FL in 1993, and then to Mocksville, N.C., in 2007. From there, she moved to West Jefferson, N.C. While in Mocksville, she was a member of Blaise Baptist Church, and joined Bald Mountain Baptist in West Jefferson, once she moved there.
Jean was a past Matron of Order of the Eastern Star, past President of the Business and Professional Womens Club, and past President of Zonta International. She attended Indiana Business College and worked as a legal secretary for many years. In her free time, Mrs. Baer enjoyed puzzles, reading, working in flowers, and had a true passion for traveling.
In addition to her parents and step-mother, Mary Kennedy, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Baer in 2014; and siblings, Kenneth Kennedy and Ella Mae Hunter.
Survivors include her children, John Baer (Janet) of Avon, IN, and Cherie Monsees (Hal) of West Jefferson, N.C.; grandchildren, Tony Baer (Rosa), Kyle Baer (Socorro), Nicole Koontz (David), and David Monsees (Samantha); and 12 great-grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be conducted at Goodwin Funeral Home in Frankfort, IN. Entombment will take place in Green Lawn Cemetery.
Memorials may be considered for Ashe County Public Library, 148 Library Drive, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.
