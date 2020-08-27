We are saddened to announce the passing of Wilmer E. Osborne, 86, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, N.C.
He was born October 20, 1933 to the late Baxter Osborne and Ettie Brown Osborne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Neaves Osborne; three sisters, Della Wilcox, Ella Ham and Nell Eller; and two brothers, Norman Osborne and Herbert Osborne.
Wilmer retired from United Chemicon in Lansing, N.C., and attended First Baptist Church. Wilmer especially enjoyed antique car shows.
Wilmer was a very loving father and kind soul who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He never met a stranger and was always friendly to everyone. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of Watauga Medical Center for the excellent care provided to Wilmer during his illness.
Survivors include a daughter, Amy and husband, Daniel, Penley of Boone, N.C.; sister, Margaret McCloud and husband, Jerry, of Creston, N.C.; and brother, Raymond Osborne and wife, Mary, of Beckley, WV; special friend, Roy Barr, of Lansing, N.C.,;and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Sunset Memorial Park, Mountain City, TN with the Rev. Ricky Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. Until 11:00 a.m. at the cemetery prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com
Professional services for the Osborne family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.