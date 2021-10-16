Cuban born Frank de Varona will be speaking at Ashe County on Friday, Oct. 29, at Blue Ridge Theater and Events located at 9331 Highway 16 North in West Jefferson at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per couple, $10 a person and $5 dollars for students.
Varona's topic will be "Is Socialism the Cure?"
Varona was a child In Cuba in the 1950s, when it was one of the most prosperous nations in Latin America. He witnessed firsthand the take over of private businesses by Fidel Castro and his regime, including his father’s successful cattle ranch. He watched as Cuba was plunged into poverty and despotism. Anyone who fought back was killed or sent to Castro’s prison. Frank de Varona endured 2 years of unfathomable torture and has a powerful and compelling story to tell.
Varona is an educator, h istorian, journalist and internationally known expert on Hispanic contributions to the United States, politics, economics, foreign affairs and national security issues. He participated in the Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961 in an effort to eradicate communism in Cuba.
After spending time in prison as a POW, he earned a BA in political science and economics, a Certificate in Latin American studies, a masters in social studies and a Specialist in Educational Administration and supervision. He has written 26 books and 400 articles on communism and politics for a variety of publications including the New American Magazine.
This program is sponsored by High Country Freedom’s Voices. For more information call (336) 977-9003 or (828) 265-6767.
