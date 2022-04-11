WEST JEFFERSON — At the April 4 meeting of the West Jefferson Town Aldermen, a number of items were on the agenda, including a video presentation from Atlas Community Studios on ways to improve housing and workforce development in West Jefferson.
Megan Grubb, the community developer for Atlas Community Studios, spoke to the board first about how to improve housing access in the town. According to the presentation, home ownership has decreased by about 20% in West Jefferson over the past decade with the majority of residents in the town now renting their homes. Those renting homes are paying more than 30% of their income toward housing, another issue that has continued to make it difficult on residents to afford living here.
Some of the solutions for the affordable housing problem included offering employer-assisted housing, subsidized mortgages, and a nonprofit or local housing authority that can build and operate moderate-cost rental units.
When looking at workforce development and ways to bring additional employers to West Jefferson, the team that put the presentation together suggested developing a 3D printing bootcamp program, possibly in coordination with Wilkes Community College. 3D printing involves specialized printers that can read a digital file and print a physical object made from a variety of materials, such as plastic or metal.
In other business, the aldermen unanimously approved a rezoning request for Blue Ridge Plaza, the shopping center where Lowes Foods used to be. Barnett Properties, LLC, requested that the shopping center be rezoned from Commercial Shopping District to Medium Density Residency.
The area, which is approximately 12 acres, will see the shopping center area demolished and replaced with townhomes. According to Alan Maness with Wetherill Engineering, the hope is for construction to begin at some point this year to have townhomes available for purchase in 2023.
The aldermen also approved a firewalking event to be held on July 3. This will be the second firewalking event in West Jefferson organized by David Albin, who has been doing these types of events for over 20 years. The previous firewalking event took place in 2019.
Catherine Massey spoke to the aldermen about the possibility of doing downtown bike tours and golf cart tours of West Jefferson. The idea would be to help with traffic congestion and better allow for visitors to use the parking areas away from South Jefferson Avenue. The rickshaw type bicycles would transport passengers around town and customers could also ride in golf carts if they have a lot of items they purchased at stores or needed to haul something back to their vehicles.
Three resolutions were passed by the aldermen to seek American Rescue Plan Act grant funding to replace the leaking water tank at Westwood Elementary School, repair or replace sewer lines in the downtown area and replace aging equipment at the wastewater treatment plant.
