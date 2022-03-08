WEST JEFFERSON — During the Monday, March 7, meeting of the West Jefferson Aldermen, the board unanimously supported new outdoor dining regulations limiting restaurants to three tables directly outside of each restaurant in downtown. The board also heard public comments from a local business owner’s take on the monthly cruise-ins.
The outdoor dining ordinance had been discussed at a previous meeting and allows for each restaurant to put three tables in parking spots outside of their restaurants on Friday afternoon through Sunday.
During the public comment period, Ken Bumgarner, owner of two businesses in downtown West Jefferson, Twin Creeks Antiques and Southern Market, spoke about the cruise-ins that have been happening every third Saturday from April through October. He said that people parking in his lot at Southern Market across from the intersection of South Jefferson Avenue and Buck Mountain Road have made it difficult for customers to get in and out and said people have damaged his property during the cruise-ins.
“My wife and I have nothing against the cruise-ins as such. We do have problems with the unintended consequences of the cruise-in,” Bumgarner said. “I have been threatened. I have been cursed. Last year I had to call law enforcement to get people to move because they wouldn’t move. My customers can’t get into the parking lot and it is an issue. It is a big issue.”
Bumgarner added that he has put signs up and roped off his parking lot, but said that it does no good.
“Law enforcement has been good about coming up when I call them, but I should be able to have a business and be able to operate my business without a hassle. The folks that want to shop with me should be able to shop with me when they want to. I have to hire an additional person on the cruise-in dates so I can be in the parking lot,” Bumgarner said.
After a Facebook post about businesses putting up signs in support of the cruise-ins and other businesses that were allegedly opposed to the cruise-ins began to circulate, Bumgarner said one person had stated his intention to burn down his business.
“Apparently a lot of business folks in town thought I was a one-man band to stop the cruise-ins because they called me. They have signs up on their businesses but they said it’s only because of intimidation, they are afraid not to put them up,” he said.
Alderman Stephen Shoemaker felt like a lot of the local people showing off their classic cars are not there to make trouble, but it’s others from out of town that stir up problems.
“We’ve got an old car club here in West Jefferson and that never happened. I know because I am a member of that club,” Shoemaker said, referring to the Heritage Iron Club that is a 501 © 3 non-profit based in West Jefferson. “We didn’t have any problem up until this group from every township around was invited to come.”
Alderman Rusty Barr said that any issues that come up during the cruise-ins should be handled by the West Jefferson Police Department or the NC Highway Patrol.
“We just need to put the police force out there and let them do their job. If they are breaking the law they need to get a ticket,” Barr said.
Bumgarner expressed hope that a compromise can be found between the businesses, the town and the cruise-in participants.
“I’ll continue to do what I do with my parking lot and I’ll continue to call law enforcement, but I think something needs to be worked out before something bad happens. I’m sure if everybody sat down there would be an equitable solution unless everybody has a ‘my way or the highway’ attitude,” he said.
In other agenda items, the board approved a continued lease for the Ashe County Arts Council at $1 per year. The board also approved additional funding for more playground equipment at West Jefferson Park and additional funding to replace the windows at the West Jefferson Fire Department as part of the ongoing renovation project under way.
The board will hold its annual budget meeting on March 22 at 5:30 p.m.
