WEST JEFFERSON — A brief meeting took place at the West Jefferson Town Hall on Dec. 21 with the Board of Adjustments. This meeting included discussions on recent establishments in Ashe County and requests from businesses.
According to Rebecca Eldreth, town clerk, the Cardinal Lanes bowling alley will be reconstructed into mini storage, along with Mike’s Mufflers. This was approved as of Dec. 21.
The Habitat for Humanity holds property in Ashe County’s ETJ (extra-territorial jurisdiction) and has requested variances, allowing them to deviate from current zoning requirements. This request has been approved as of Dec. 21.
For more information, contact Town Hall at (336) 246-3551.
West Jefferson Town Hall is located at 1 S Jefferson Ave, West Jefferson.
