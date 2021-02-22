WEST JEFFEERSON — On Feb. 11, the West Jefferson Planning Board held a meeting to discuss rezoning opportunities and revisions.
The agenda for the meeting was recommended to the Board of Alderman, according to Town Clerk Rebecca Eldreth.
The parcel located behind address 1006 South Jefferson Avenue has been rezoned to expand the current medical practice.
114 and 116 Speaks Road in West Jefferson were rezoned from Highway Commercial to Medium Density Residential.
Revisions for the 106D update were recommended to the Board and will be discussed in further meetings.
The Arts Council has expressed interest in creating new murals located in West Jefferson and the planning board has offered to work with them.
