GRASSY CREEK —Motorist traveling on NC Hwy-16 are advised to find an alternative route as first responders continue to give medical attention following a head-on collision.
The wreck occurred around 3 p.m. near the North Fork New River Bridge on NC Hwy-16, just north of Healing Springs Road. First responders from multiple agencies are currently on the scene, and it is reported that patients have already been transported.
Representatives of the New River Fire Department noted that it may be hours before the road is clear.
The Ashe Post & Times will provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
