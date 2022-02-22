WILKESBORO -- YG-1 USA recently donated over $39,000 worth of tools to Wilkes Community College. YG-1 USA makes tooling used in metal manufacturing on CNC and conventional machining centers. Their donation included 865 pieces of tooling that included threading taps and drill bits that will benefit the Applied Engineering Technology machining classes in Wilkes, Ashe, and the Career and College Promise (CCP) students in our high schools.
“We are grateful for the donation provided by YG-1 USA that will benefit our students in the classroom and assist in preparing them for the workforce,” states Stacie Taylor, Chair, Applied Career Technology.
Bryan Hartzog, Lead Instructor CNC Machining and Jason Hodge, Lead Instructor, Industrial Systems recently took two of their classes to SOUTHTEC, the top southeast manufacturing tradeshow, in Greenville, South Carolina. Hartzog stated, “Wilkes Community College takes students to SOUTHTEC to experience the different types of equipment and tooling that is found throughout industry.”
The tradeshow allows attendees to meet with different companies and make side-by-side comparisons, discover integrated equipment, hear about industry trends and forecasts, and leverage their purchasing power. It was during one of these meetings, that Hartzog and Hodge met with sales representatives from YG-1 USA Tool Company and learned that YG-1 donates tooling to schools each year. Hartzog added, “This was our second trip to SOUTHTEC, and I have met several tooling representatives that have helped me get deals on equipment for the Applied Engineering Technology program.”
About YG1 USA - Our Philosophy is: “If it’s not perfect – It’s not YG”. This translates into providing high-quality cutting tools at a reasonable price. This goal is achieved due to the competitive spirit of our company. We export to 53 countries and have manufacturing partners in the United States, Ireland, South Korea, and China. We serve the volume Drills, Taps, End Mills, Spade Drills, and Rotary Tooling and are setting the pace and are known as the fastest-growing company in this industry. High worker productivity has allowed us to have strong growth over the last 22 years, and our economies of scale allow us competitive advantages. Only the highest quality materials and machinery are used in the manufacturing of our products. YG-1 U.S.A. office and warehouse located in Chicago maintains a large inventory and achieves a 98% fill rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.