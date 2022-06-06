JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in a regular session meeting on Monday, June 6 in the small third floor courtroom at Ashe County Courthouse.
Those present were Chair Todd McNeill, Vice Chair William Sands, Jerry Powers, Chuck Olive and Jonathan Jordan.
The meeting began with a public hearing for Project Dolphin from Economic Development Director Cathy Barr. The purpose of the hearing was to propose a five percent match in funding for the building reuse program.
Barr stated that Project Dolphin Ashe will expand operations in their existing building, create 25 new jobs as a result and that the county is eligible for a $140,000 grant from the NC Department of Commerce's Building Reuse Program which will be applied to the renovation of the building. The five percent match would total to $7,000 of the grant request.
With the building being owned by a private company, Jordan was weary about giving $7,000, therefore when the vote came, he opposed. All other commissioners approved and the motion carried.
Barr continued with an agreement for the designation of County Manager Adam Stumb to be the representative for the Ashe County Industrial Park Contract Administration. The board unanimously approved and Stumb stated that construction would start soon thereafter.
Tax Administrator Chris Lambert then presented a monthly tax report and a request from Patrick Considine for an occupancy tax refund.
Considine stated that he has discovered that Airbnb and Vrbo were deducting and remitting occupancy tax to Ashe County for his vacation rental, the Glendale House. He said that he has also been paying the three percent tax on a monthly basis and would like to request reimbursement, which would total to $3,092.90. The board approved.
Travis Birdsell, extension director, then gave an update on the Commercial Kitchen at Family Central.
"We have navigated through the pandemic and I feel like what we're doing now with marketing and tours, we really feel like we've gotten past that," said Birdsell. "This past year, we have had 12 active users in the kitchen. That compares to an average of five from the previous fiscal year."
Birdsell also stated that they were riding waves during the pandemic, but they are still on track to have their most successful year thus far. By the end of June, revenue will have reached $10,000.
The Commercial Kitchen was also able to convert to natural gas, with an on demand hot water heater. With the replacement of an older boiler, the boiler is now up for sale on GovDeals.
One of the most recent successes of the kitchen comes in 19 year old Madison Warner, who began her popsicle business, Poppy's Popsicles. At the time, Warner is selling her popsicles at both the Ashe County Farmers Market and the Watauga Farmers Market and she plans on selling at the upcoming Ashe Bash. She is currently planning to open a food truck.
The meeting ended with an update on the move of the Warrensville Fire Department. The department is planning to relocate to the grounds of Ashe County Middle School. Once the county obtains the property, the department will move and Ashe County Parks & Recreation is looking into buying the building itself.
