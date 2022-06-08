JEFFERSON - A total of 59 boats launched on Saturday as part of the 40th Annual New River Canoe Race and Family Float organized by the Friends of High Country State Parks.
All boaters started at Zaloo’s Canoes and the race finished up at the New River State Park Wagoner Access in Jefferson. The distance of the race each year is five miles.
Terry Kepple had the fastest time of all the boaters, completing the race in 49 minutes. Shawn Turlington and Jeff Gobble finished the race in their two-person canoe in 49 minutes as well. Gobble competed again by himself in a one-person canoe and finished with the third fastest time of 52 minutes. Turlington and Caitlin Ferch finished tied for third in 52 minutes in their two-person canoe. Fifth place went to Jim Hall finishing in 53 minutes.
Lance Kent had the fastest kayak time, finishing in 53 minutes. Tom Pannill, Jeff Parrish and Michael Moore all finished in a tie for second in 58 minutes.
Novice Men Kayak
Lance Kent – 53 minutes
Tom Pannill – 58 minutes
Cody Maddox – 1:02
Chris Moore – 1:15
Wade Kirby – 1:55
Joe Meyerson – 1:58
James Coble – 2:01
Andy Adams – 2:01
Rick Moser – 2:06
Joe Miller – DNF
Chandler Brown – DNF
Carter Spear – DNF
Novice Women Kayak
Erin Courtner – 1:12
Marcye Blatny – 1:30
Lisa Reynolds – 1:50
Donna Nicastro – 1:51
Margaret Mayfield – 1:51
Carol Kirby – 1:55
Kathy Adams – 1:59
Libby Coble – 2:00
Roberta Durham – DNF
Niki Weir – DNF
Julie Smith – DNF
Sherri Smith – DNF
Hannah Smith – DNF
Novice Men Canoe 2 Person
Dan Desautels, Dominik Desautels – 1:06
John Springer, Reed Springer – 1:07
Novice Women Canoe 2 Person
Britt Springer, Lilly Springer – 1:04
Novice Mixed Canoe 2 Person
Dunning Hill, Magali Turner – 1:06
Deb Bentley, Chris Bentley – 1:19
Dwight Turner, Nathalie Turner – 1:28
Novice Junior
Joey Miller – DNF
Novice Longboat
Mark Farris, Erin Farris – 1:03
Expert Men Kayak
Jeff Parrish – 58 minutes
Michael Moore – 58 minutes
Conner Farris – 1:25
Steve Kats – DNF
Expert Women Kayak
Heather Pannill – 1:01
Carla West – 1:03
Nancy Shannon – 1:07
Christie Allen – 1:11
Jan Glenn – 1:12
Expert Men Canoe 2 Person
Shawn Turlington, Jeff Gobble – 49 minutes
Shane Elliott, John Ryan – 56 minutes
Robert Franklin, Charles Franklin – 1:03
Brett Butler, Chris Tompson – 1:03
Expert Mixed Canoe 2 Person
Shawn Turlington, Caitlin Ferch – 52 minutes
Kimberly Richards, James Michael – 1:15
Barbara Greenburg, Walter Jacobus – 1:24
Expert Junior Senior
Tyler Allen, Isaac Allen – 1:04
Special Class
Larry Boozer, Sandy Boozer – 1:18
Special Class Family Float
Adam Desautels, Kiyah Desautels, Dan Desautels – 1:13
Kateland Miller, Keziah Miller, Zebadiah Miller – 1:19
Barb Shannon, Liam Shannon, Emrys Shannon – 1:56
Angela Brock, Derek Jones, Patrick Jones – 1:57
Special Class Men Canoe 1 Person
Terry Kepple – 49 minutes
Jeff Gobble – 52 minutes
Rusty Miller – 53 minutes
Jim Hall – 53 minutes
