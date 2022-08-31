The Ashe County Arts Council has played an instrumental role in expanding the education and appreciation of art in the county. The arts council has sponsored numerous school events and activities over the years, as well as hosting their own art exhibits, gallery crawls and barn quilt tours that bring visitors and residents to all parts of Ashe County.
The art exhibits at the Ashe Arts Center in downtown West Jefferson bring in some of the finest work from all parts of the country. In addition to these gallery exhibits, the arts council will often feature work from Ashe County students in their annual “Young At Art” exhibit. Exhibits change throughout the year and often include paintings, photography, pottery and other fine craft work.
Barn quilt tours have become extremely popular in Ashe County. There are over 150 known barn quilts in Ashe County and there are currently six different driving tours, or “loop trails,” that offer travelers the chance to experience beautiful scenery as well as checking out the many barn quits around the county. The loop trails all contain written instructions with mileage, landmarks and road names to help travelers find as many barn quilts as possible.
Another noticeable artistic attraction, particularly around downtown West Jefferson, are the artistic murals painted around the town. The downtown murals began appearing over 25 years ago when the first mural was commissioned by McFarland and Company, Inc. publishing company in 1996. Jack Young’s mural “History of Ashe Through the Ages” was the first mural to decorate downtown West Jefferson. The mural was place on the wall of Regency Properties across from the Ashe Arts Center. Other murals begin popping up, including work from local artists Stephen Shoemaker and R.T. Morgan as well as Robert Johnson and Marianne DiNapoli Mylet.
The Ashe County Arts Council helps support many different events that happen each year. The Ashe County Bluegrass and Old Time Fiddlers Convention returned in 2022 after COVID-19 forced the event to be canceled in 2021. On the Same Page Literary Festival is also making a triumphant return after the covid pandemic. From Sept. 13-17, the festival will offer writing workshops, discussion opportunities with many local writers and the chance to talk about your favorite books and authors with other like-minded readers and writers.
Art on the Mountain is another event that has built a strong following and tradition over the years. More than 30 artists and crafters will be at the Ashe Arts Center displaying and selling some of their finest work. There will also be food and music throughout the day on Sept. 24.
Another popular traveling tour is the annual Studio Tour that just happened earlier in August. Artists and crafters open up their studios for guests to visit and see their work and working environments. Nearly 15 different artists participated in this year’s Studio Tour in West Jefferson, Todd, Creston, Jefferson and Crumpler.
For more information on the programs that the Ashe Arts Council offers, visit their website at https://ashecountyarts.org/.
