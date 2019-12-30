WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce held its December Member Blast at the Ashe County Arts Center in West Jefferson Thursday, Dec. 19.
The member blasts are monthly events that allows Chamber members to mingle and share ideas. According to Chamber Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt, there is no Blast in November due to Thanksgiving, so the December edition was the first since Oct. 17.
The December Blast is annually held at the Arts Center, surrounded by the Ashe County Arts Council’s two exhibits at the time, “Tree Fest” and “Christmas Miniatures.”
The event was sponsored by Skyline National Bank, and featured a solo piano performance from Cameron Current of Current Chiropractic, food from The Hotel Tavern and desserts from Robin Miller and the Baker’s Attic.
While speaking to the chamber members in attendance, Honeycutt announced a new Morning Mingle, which will be the second Tuesday of every month from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at The Venue, the Chamber’s events location next to their office. After, the night featured door prizes, being donated from members including LR Digital Conversions, Appalachian Memory Keepers and the Blue Ridge Theater and Events Center.
