WEST JEFFERSON — The sunshine was radiant and spirits were high on the morning of Dec. 10, as the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce and members of the community gathered for a ribbon cutting at The Tavern.
Formerly known as The Hotel Tavern at the previous location in the Old Hotel in downtown West Jefferson, the restaurant made a long-anticipated return in its new home at 201 E 1st Street in West Jefferson.
The Old Hotel was sold by the Woodie family to Bridgetree Investments on Aug. 1, 2019. Bridgetree owner Mark Beck announced plans to transform the building back into a historic, functioning hotel, The Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
As a part of his plans to renovate the Old Hotel, Beck asked the owners of The Hotel Tavern to vacate the building for a two-year period, which the plaintiff claims would cause irreparable damage to The Hotel Tavern, according to the complaint. The Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
In August, the owners of The Hotel Tavern and Old Hotel owner Bridgtree Investments announced in a joint statement that they have settled their differences and are moving on from the dispute that began in August 2019, The Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
The Hotel Tavern was established in 2013 by its original owners Andy and Pam Guion and Sherman and Beth Lyle. Since then, they have been joined by additional owners Frank and Kathy Hijek and General Manager Jerry Oliver.
Sherman Lyle thanked the community for their support and expressed how great it was for the restaurant to be open again.
“The support has been phenomenal,” Andy Guion said during the ribbon cutting ceremony.
The new location features ample parking, along with a spacious indoor dining area and bar.
The Tavern has adopted SteriLyte, a cutting-edge sterilization technology throughout the restaurant, kitchen and restrooms. This technology features UV lights that sterilize both air and surfaces each night for everyone’s safety.
“It is technology that has been around for a long while, it has been used in hospitals for a long time,” Beth Lyle said.
Sherman Lyle added that the thanks to this technology, the air that recirculates throughout the restaurant is sterilized.
The Tavern’s hours of operation are Tuesday-Thursday for lunch and dinner from 11:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m, Friday and Saturday from 11:30 until 9:30 p.m. and Sunday for brunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The Tavern’s “World Famous” Bloody Mary bar is available during Sunday brunch.
Hours are subject to change due to inclement weather.
For any updates, refer to the Facebook page @The Hotel Tavern or call the restaurant at (336) 846-2121.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.