WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe Chamber of Commerce announced the release of the 2021 edition of its Limited Edition Christmas Ornament Series.
“The ornament series was established in 1993 by the Special Projects Committee as a fund-raising effort to help raise non-dues income for the Ashe Chamber’s program of work,” said board and Member Services Committee member Karen Powell. This series normally complements the “Christmas in July Festival,” making its annual debut at this longstanding Ashe County tradition that celebrates the local Christmas tree industry. The ornament has featured various historical landmarks across the county over the years, including the 1904 Courthouse, the Blue Ridge Parkway, The Virginia Creeper train, Parkway Theatre, our local high schools when there were three of them, general stores and several other meaningful subjects.
“Certainly the mainstay of this series has been the talented artist who has worked with this annual project from its inception, Bessie Clay,” said Powell. “Bessie’s artistic talents and eye for design have made this a keepsake collection for many local families as well as visitors to our area.”
Now in its 29th year, the program features a limited-edition Christmas ornament that includes a description of the featured subject and sometimes a companion design on the back side.
Ashe Chamber Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt officially unveiled the 2021 ornament as part of the Chamber’s Annual Meeting in late June.
“The 2021 edition offers a nod to our flourishing arts community across Ashe County, paired with the Chamber’s tagline for the county and place we all love and call home ‘The Coolest Corner of North Carolina,’” Honeycutt said. “Bessie has created a picture-perfect design marrying the Florence Thomas Art School with some other special stops along Jefferson Avenue, including Third Day Downtown and Mountain Outfitters.”
The arts are further highlighted with a peek of the “Tree of Appalachia” mural by local artist Whitney Stuart Landwhermann outside of Third Day, and an artist’s palette and other special features including the Town clock, a sitting bench and planter-adorned street lamps that are peppered all along downtown West Jefferson.
The back side description reads, “Celebrating the Arts in Ashe,” An original drawing by Bessie Clay, 28th Edition, 2021, along with the Chamber logo that further showcases the arts through music with the fiddle design that encompasses mountains, the New River and Fraser firs.
The new ornaments, along with a limited number of some earlier editions, are now available for purchase at the Ashe Chamber and Visitor’s Center, located at the corner of Main Street and Jefferson Avenue. With the cancellation of this year’s Christmas in July Festival due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the public is invited to come by the Chamber to view and purchase these treasured collectibles that celebrate our county and heritage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.