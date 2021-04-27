WEST JEFFERSON — On April 23, the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce gathered at the Edward Jones office in West Jefferson to hold a special ribbon cutting for financial advisor Jason Sutherland.
“It is such a blessing,” said Sutherland. “We had hoped to be in this office nearly a year ago, but COVID-19 put plans on hold for 2020. I am thankful to all of the advisors who have poured into our success. Now that we are able to be closer to town and be a part of the daily activities, we are looking forward to great days ahead.”
Sutherland has been with Edward Jones for three years, previously being a client of the company for 15. His financial advisor at the time is who recruited Sutherland to join the Edward Jones team.
“When my family met with our advisor, it was so much more than a business meeting,” Sutherland said. “t was like getting together with family and something we enjoyed and looked forward to. That is what I want our branch here in West Jefferson to be, a comfortable place to come in and discuss goals over a cup of coffee, and work together to develop personalized strategies to accomplish those goals.”
Before becoming a financial advisor, Sutherland always had a passion for helping and aiding those around him in their life and financial decisions, saying that the impact of those decisions can set the stage for future goals and dreams.
When speaking about his experience in his profession and Ashe County, Sutherland related it to his hometown of Chilhowie, Va., and his understanding of the demographics.
“We have amazing clients and are thankful for each of them,” said Sutherland. “Growing up just north of Ashe County in Chilhowie, I understand our demographics and the industries that make our corner of the state unique and great all at the same time.
“Our business model is simple as we work for those who are preparing to retire, are already retired, looking to invest in their children’s education or maybe even understanding what needs to happen when they change jobs. When we have the opportunity to meet with a client or prospective client, we first want to make sure I know what is important to them and understand their financial goals. I then work with that information to develop a personalized strategy specific to their situation. If we move forward to work together, we partner with them to ensure they are staying on track to achieve their goals. Our business model is truly a partnership.”
For more information on Edward Jones and Sutherland, call (336) 219-0228 or visit the Edward Jones office located at 416 E 2nd St West Jefferson.
