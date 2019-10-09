Ashe Chamber presents Outrageously Good Customer Service Awards

JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Outrageously Good Customer Service Awards Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Winner's Circle Restaurant.
The event serves as a way to recognize local businesses who received commendable customer service reviews from the community. Sponsored by SkyLine/SkyBest, dozens of community members, business owners and local elected officials came out early Wednesday morning to share their gratitude.
"It's just a joy because we get to recognize the best in customer service," SkyLine Public Relations Administrator Karen Powell said.
This year, winners included Selma Quintero of Havana Cafe, Kristell Fullbright of Blue Ridge Movie Lounge; Katrina Calhoun, Stella Revis and Darlis Farmer of Roten Insurance; Amber Shinn of Ashe Rental Agency, Marc Boston of Ashe Memorial Hospital, Marna Napoleon of Ashe County Public Library, Josh Roten of Badger Funeral Home and Bohemia, represented by Crystal Miller.
"I think they deserve a huge pat on the back," Chamber Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt said.
The chamber accepted nominations online and at their location in downtown West Jefferson through Sept. 6. The Chamber announced that for next year's event, nominations are being accepted year-round. Nominations can be sent to ashechamber@skybest.com with the subject line, "OGCS Nomination."
