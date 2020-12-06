WARRENSVILLE — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on-site at Mamaw B's Mountain Crafts, located at 3357 Hwy 88 West in Warrensville on Dec. 4.
Owner "Mamaw B" Beth Roten, said the business began with a dream she and her good friend Diane Blevins had. The two worked together at United Chemi-Con where they would sit and talk about having their own craft store in the future.
Roten started making her products and attending festivals before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, prompting such events to be canceled. In order to have a location to display her items, she convinced her husband, John, to move his office to the other side of the building.
"We started out with two rooms and I got more vendors and I added another room" Roten said.
Currently, she has 14 local vendors with items on display which are available to purchase at the store.
Roten added that those who would like to visit the shop but are afraid of the risk of possible COVID-19 exposure are invited to contact her to make a private appointment.
Items include handmade earrings, handcrafted, decorative signs, Christmas ornaments, face masks, greeting cards, goat's milk soaps and lotions and decorative pillows.
All items are reasonably priced and unique.
For more information about store hours and the business, visit the Facebook page @Mamaw B's Mountain Crafts or call (336) 977-1294.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.