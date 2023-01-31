WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed The Dough Shed to the chamber as the restaurant recently completed its transition from Village Inn Pizza to its new name. A special ribbon cutting event took place on Jan. 20.
The Dough Shed will continue to offer the same great tasting pizza, popular salad bar and a return of Wing Night Wednesdays according to owner Clint Harbison.
“We changed the name to The Dough Shed because we are creating our own brand. We are looking to grow in markets where we couldn’t with Village Inn Pizza,” Harbison explained. “They have given us the blessing to use their recipes and food products. We can make menu changes and add things in addition to going into markets we couldn’t go into before.”
Harbison said that Tennessee and Virginia are two of the states they are looking to expand into in the near future. They are currently working with attorneys on trademarks to be able to expand The Dough Shed to additional locations.
The Dough Shed will continue to operate food trucks in addition to the restaurant in West Jefferson. You’ll be able to find their food trucks at concerts, festivals and other events across the High Country.
“We have a great crew, we would like to thank our staff. I know staffing is tough for everybody right now but we have been blessed to have some good workers that have helped us pull this off. We couldn’t do it by ourselves,” Harbison said.
