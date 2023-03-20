WEST JEFFERSON - The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on March 10 to welcome Krause Family Arborist to its growing list of members.
Krause Family Arborist, owned by Ben and Sydney Krause, offers a variety of tree services, including pruning, pest management and complete tree removal services.
“We are excited to be here in this county and to be working with you all. There are lots of people here who need our services and that has been true since the day we have started working. People are really grateful that there is somebody who will show up on time when they say they are going to be there and do exactly what they said they were going to do for the amount that they said they were going to do it for. That’s something that we pride ourselves in doing,” Ben said.
Ben explained that for the most part, they do all of their work by climbing the trees and do not use bucket trucks or lifts unless they really have to.
“That helps the homeowner to keep the costs of operations down. We are able to go out with just us and not drive through somebody’s yard with a giant bucket truck or rent a piece of equipment to use for the day to get us up there. Everybody on the crew climbs so that’s another great part about what we do. If somebody gets hurt, one of us is able to bail the other one out. We can get them down safely and get emergency services on the way,” Ben said.
