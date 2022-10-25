It was a foggy day for the ribbon cutting at Lantern Farm near the Blue Ridge Parkway on Oct. 12. Owners Andy Cheek and Chad Belteau cut the ribbon surrounded by family, friends and members of the Ashe County, Wilkes County and Blowing Rock chambers of commerce.
WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Lantern Farm located just off of the Blue Ridge Parkway on Oct. 12, officially welcoming them as chamber members.
Lantern Farm is owned and operated by Andy Cheek and Chad Belteau. This fall, they have operated their pumpkin patch and corn maze as well as integrated hayrides across the farm into what they have to offer. In the future, they are planning on expanding to offer a variety of activities in the summer as well as a choose and cut Christmas tree operation in the winter.
“This is our first year opening up to the public, we did a test last year to make sure we could grow pumpkins and we expanded on that to add a lot of different varieties,” Belteau said. “Our goal is to create an experience for people. We are selling farm products but we want to create an experience that people can come out and enjoy.”
Cheek has been heavily involved in the farming aspect of what Lantern Farm has to offer. He said this is their second year growing pumpkins and that they are excited about what the future holds for the business.
“We have moved a long way from a four-acre experiment to now about 10 acres of pumpkins, six or seven acres of corn and 40 acres of Christmas trees,” Cheek said. “We started planting Christmas trees in 2018. We are looking at probably 2024 as the first year for the public to cut trees.”
Cheek says they are also looking at adding an apple orchard and maybe even some berries as well.
“Our vision is to create something that is almost like our own little farmer’s market along with an experience, so I think that is where we are headed,” Cheek said.
The top of the farm is about 3,500 feet in elevation and the hayrides will take visitors to the top of the farm and offer some tremendous views of the area around the farm and the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Lantern Farm is located at 269 Doe Meadows Drive in West Jefferson. For more information on what the farm has to offer and their ideas for the future, visit https://lanternfarm.com/.
