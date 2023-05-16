LANSING — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Lee’s Taekwondo Class and Martial Art on Monday, May 8 at the Lost Province Cultural Arts Center in Lansing.
Richard Weaver, who is the founder of the school’s Lansing location, originally came to the High Country from Gastonia to manage The Liar’s Bench restaurant in Lansing. Soon after, he decided to open the Taekwondo school in October of 2022.
“I have about 10 students right now. It’s traditional Taekwondo, I offer it Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-6 p.m. and then 6:15-7:15 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Our Saturday classes are primarily focused on self-defense, that is our sparring time. We implement the self-defense skills that they are learning,” Weaver said.
Weaver said he has been practicing Taekwondo for about nine years and invites anyone that thinks they might be interested in learning Taekwondo to come and give it a try.
“I offer the first three classes for free to see if it is something that you are interested in. There’s no obligation there. It’s not for everybody and I would rather you tell me that it’s not for you than for you to keep coming and it not be for you,” Weaver said.
Classes are available for anyone that is of elementary school age up to senior citizens.
“Everybody can do it, you just do the best that you can and you can still progress through it and achieve a black belt if that is what your goal might be,” Weaver added.
Lee’s Taekwondo Class and Martial Art was founded in 1977 in the Tri-Cities area of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. In December of 2018, Master N.H. Lee retired and passed the business on to Steven Devers. Devers relocated from Virginia to Belmont, North Carolina and began offering classes in the state in 2019. Weaver, who used to train at Pang’s Taekwondo Academy in Gastonia, took some time off and then started back with Devers’ school. He is continuing that same Taekwondo curriculum here in the High Country.
“Steven text me out of the blue and told me to start my own school, so I started with him and got my black belt and that is when we were in the process of moving up here, so he threw it out there for me to start my own school now that I am a black belt,” Weaver explained. “I am really looking forward to adding more students. I am flexible on the tuition. I don’t want people to come or not come because of the price.”
