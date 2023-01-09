Joined by Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt, chamber staff and other members, Amanda Pardue cuts the ribbon along with her husband, Aaron, and two children, Ashley and Austin.
WEST JEFFERSON - Amanda Pardue, a member of eXp Realty, officially joined the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, Jan. 6 at the chamber visitor center in downtown West Jefferson.
Pardue has lived in North Carolina for 47 years, including time living in Mount Airy and in Yadkin County, and has called the High Country home since 2021. After spending time as a stay-at-home mom, working in various office environments and even a brief time living in England, Pardue made the decision to embark on her real estate career.
“It has been a wonderful experience. eXp Realty has a lot of good training and they have agents all over the world with a lot of support,” Pardue said. “As far as helping clients, I think that when you are new, you get to see this town a different way than someone that has been here their whole lives. It has been really good learning about Ashe County and all the businesses and how everyone supports everybody.”
Pardue feels like the real estate market in Ashe County is starting to improve in terms of additional inventory and people are not as scared about being able to find a home.
“With my help, I can make it as easy as I possibly can to help someone purchase a home. I have been there, I have been purchasing a new home and learning not to be afraid. So if someone was deciding to sell a home or buy a home, I would just tell them not to be afraid,” Pardue said.
