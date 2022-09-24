WEST JEFFERSON - On Friday, Sept. 16, the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event to welcome The Wranglin’ Mae as the newest member of the chamber.
The Wranglin’ Mae, owned and operated by Chloe Parker, specializes in women’s fashion and also has 25 different vendors that offer a wide variety of items for sale.
“Our vendors range from home décor to children’s clothing and toys, handmade leather goods, floral arrangements, tie dye, jewelry and accessories, custom made t-shirts and tumblers, metal home décor, goat milk products, candles, crystals, macrame, snacks and so much more,” Parker said.
Parker said she got her start in the business world early on at the age of 12 and has only continued to grow her passion as a small business owner.
“By the age of 15 I realized it would soon be much more than that. By 18 I was full-blown in the business world but not operating under The Wranglin’ Mae. I knew I loved fashion and business, but to me, it’s so much more than that. I wanted to figure out a way to celebrate the ladies who made me who I am,” Parker said. “So when I started looking for a ‘forever’ business name, I knew it had to include them. I knew that I would want the name to be broad enough to support any endeavors that may come my way, hence The Wranglin’ Mae was born to summarize and round up my favorite things.”
The Wranglin’ Mae is located at 114 N. Jefferson Ave. in downtown West Jefferson. For more information about the store, visit them online at https://www.thewranglinmae.com or on Facebook by searching The Wranglin’ Mae.
