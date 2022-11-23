RALEIGH - As NC residents look for gift ideas for friends, co-workers, and family this year, one place to find some inspiration is the NC Chamber’s first-ever Holiday Gift Guide featuring made-in-NC products.
Products featured in the guide come from regions and cities across the state.
Ashe County Cheese's Authentic Hoop Cheese was one of many items featured in this year's guide.
This year’s list includes nominees from this year’s NC Chamber ‘Coolest Thing Made in NC’ competition. While only one company was able to take home first place, the creation of this guide was a way to feature all the one-of-a-kind and innovative products being manufactured right here in North Carolina.
“The items in this guide reflect products that we think we make great stocking stuffers or presents for anyone on your list—even those hard-to-buy-for relatives or friends,” said Gary Salamido, president and CEO of the NC Chamber. “It is an honor to applaud the accomplishments of this extremely innovative industry.”
What began in the 1880s as a few textile mills across North Carolina, has evolved into an impressive technologically driven industry that generates nearly one-fifth of the gross state product and employs more than 1 in 10 of the state’s workforce. More statistics on manufacturing in NC can be found here.
About the NC Chamber
The NC Chamber works to research, develop, advocate, and communicate for solutions and policies that produce a nationally competitive business climate in North Carolina. For more information, visit ncchamber.com.
