WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Farmers Market will open for the season on Saturday, May 1, starting at 8 a.m. and closing at 1 p.m. With the COVID-19 pandemic still lurking throughout the county, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
“We are excited to have several new vendors this year which include Carrie Vargas of Vargas Family Farms, Victoria and Troy of Second Breakfast Farm, Robin Miller of the Baker’s Addict, Melanie Joyner of Sweets and Spirits Bakery and Chuck and Ann Rice of Nature’s Light Candles,” said Market Manager Carol Griffith.
The market will hold a special Arts and Craft Expo the second Saturday of each month starting in June to help artists and crafters in Ashe County who have been negatively impacted by the cancelling of festivals and fairs in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“We have had a tremendous response to this and will hold another jury in May,” Griffith said.
If you are interested in participating in this special expo, please email Griffith at farmersmarketashe@gmail.com for more information.
The market will offer baked goods, greenery, local products and more.
The last day of the season for the Ashe County Farmers Market will be Oct. 30, then followed by special Holiday openings November-December.
