The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Ashe County Cheese Food Truck, located at 106 E Main Street in West Jefferson, received a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The mobile food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. Ashe County Cheese Food Truck received a 98 on its previous inspection.
Ashe County Detention Center, located at 140 Government Circle in Jefferson, received a final score of 9 on its recent inspection. The local confinement establishment received a two-point demerit for worn/peeling paint in high traffic areas of floor, water damage in concrete cinder blocks and coving in prisoner intake shower room, a two-point demerit for improper cleaning of ceilings and walls, a four-point demerit for inadequate lighting and ventilation in required areas and a one-point demerit for improper cleaning of mattresses, mattress covers and bed linens. Ashe County Detention Center received an 8 and a 10 on its previous two inspections.
Hardee’s of Jefferson, located at 799 E Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities.
Havana Cafe, located at 109 Backstreet in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for not having accurate thermometers on site, a half-point demerit for improper storage and use of single-use and single-service articles and a one-point demerit for improper backflow devices installed. Havana Cafe received a 97 and a 94 on its previous two inspections.
