The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
88 Grocery & Cafe, located at 12750 NC Highway 88 West in Creston, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper management in regards to knowledge, responsibilities and reporting, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for not keeping food-contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized properly, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improper use and storage of wiping cloths. 88 Grocery & Cafe received a 95 on its previous two inspections.
Blue Ridge Elementary Cafeteria, located at 5778 NC Highway 88 West in Warrensville, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The public school lunch cafeteria received a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for inadequate pressure in hot and cold water and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Blue Ridge Elementary Cafeteria received a 98 and a 99 on its previous two inspections.
Buffalo Tavern Bed and Breakfast, located at 958 West Buffalo Road in West Jefferson, received a final grade of 97 on its recent inspection. The bed and breakfast home received a one-point demerit for not having a soap dispenser mounted in laundry room and having no paper towels accessible and supplied and a two-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Buffalo Tavern Bed and Breakfast received a 98 and a 98.50 on its previous two inspections.
CJ’s Grocery, located at 9270 NC 194 in Lansing, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The meat market received a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements in designated areas of use. CJ’s Grocery received a 96.50 and a 95.50 on its previous two inspections.
Just Wing It, located in the High Country Commercial Kitchen at 626 Ashe Central School Road in Jefferson, received a final score of 99 on its recent inspection. The mobile food establishment received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use and a half-point demerit for inadequate pressure in hot and cold water.
La Olla Mexican Kitchen, located at 419 E Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a one-point demerit for improper supply and accessibility of hand washing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food and a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces.
Millers Country Store #2, located at 14226 Highway 194 North in Lansing, received a “B” grade and a final score of 84.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site, a half-point demerit for not having written procedures for diarrheal or vomiting clean up, a one-point demerit for not keeping food in good condition, safe and unadulterated, a three-point demerit for not keeping food-contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized properly, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for having unauthorized insects and rodents on site, a half-point demerit for improper use and storage of wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and use of ware washing facilities, a half-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces cleaned properly and a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Millers Country Store #2 received a 91 and a 90.50 on its previous two inspections.
Smoky Mountain Barbecue, located at 1008 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Smoky Mountain Barbecue received a 95 and a 95.50 on its previous two inspections.
Whistle Stop Cafe, located at 4969 NC Highway 88 West in Warrensville, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food. Whistle Stop Cafe received a 97 and a 99.50 on its previous two inspections.
