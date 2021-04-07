The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
March 30
Havana Cafe, located at 109 Backstreet in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half point demerit for food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper use and storage of wiping cloths and a one-point demerit for improper back flow devices in the plumbing system. Havana Cafe received a 95 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
March 31
Millers Country Store, located at 14226 Highway 194 North in Lansing, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90.50. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improper certification demonstration by an accredited program and person in charge, a three-point demerit for food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, one-point demerit for toxic substances being improperly identified, stored and used, a half-point demerit for improper garbage and refuse disposal and maintenance of facilities, a one-point demerit for physical facilities being installed, maintained and cleaned and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements in designated areas. In its past two inspections, Millers Country Store received a 90 and a 84.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.