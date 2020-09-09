The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency.
Sept. 4
KFC and Taco Bell, located at 51 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for a malfunctioning paper towel dispenser, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for improperly disposed trash and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. KFC and Taco Bell received a 94 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Wendy’s 69, located at 1380 Mt. Jefferson Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91.5. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a two-point demerit for improper time noting, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for improper plumbing backflow prevention. Wendy’s 69 received a 91.5 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
