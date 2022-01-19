The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Jan. 5
Learning Through Play Too CDC, received a final score of 15 on its recent health inspection. The Child Care service received a three-point demerit for not having proper storage and handling of clean equipment, utensils and single-service articles, a four-point demerit for not having hot water supplied and maintained as required in all other areas, a two-point demerit for improper storage for facilities provided, a four-point demerit for not having easily cleanable, clean and in good repair carpets as required and a two-point demerit for not having clean and well repaired equipment. Learning Through Play received a 14 and a 16 on its previous two inspections.
Jan. 6
Kitchen Table Games & Bistro, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.50 on its recent health inspection. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for having insects and rodents present, a half-point demerit for improper storage of in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for not having non-food contact surfaces clean. Kitchen Table Games & Bistro received a 97 and a 96 on its previous two inspections.
KFC and Taco Bell, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent health inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleanliness and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, equipment and linens, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces clean and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. KFC and Taco Bell received a 96.50 and a 96 on its previous two inspections.
