The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
New River Brewing Taproom & Eatery, located at 108 South Third Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade with a score of 95 in its recent inspection. The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperature and a 1.5-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods used. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for equipment, food and non-food contact surfaces needing more adequate cleaning and a half-point demerit for needing to better maintain physical facilities, including the sealing on concrete flooring starting to wear off and chip. New River Brewing Taproom & Eatery received previous scores of 96 and 95.5 on its two most recent inspections.
Pizza Hut, located at 146 North View Drive in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a score of 94 in its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for a back door being left ajar so that daylight could clearly be seen from inside restaurant, a one-point demerit for improperly cleaned non-food contact surface, a one-point demerit for a leaking water water pipe at the ice machine, a one-point demerit for improperly cleaned floors/walls/ceiling and a one-point demerit for improperly cleaned ventilation and burned out lightbulbs. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper storage of equipment, utensils, linens, single-service and single-use articles and a half-point demerit for improper equipment with food and non-food contact surfaces. Pizza Hut received previous scores of 95 and 95 in its two most recent inspections.
Slice WJ, located at 111A N. Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a score of 96 in its recent inspection. The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a 1.5-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco usage and a half-point demerit for improper storage of utensils/equipment/linens. Slice WJ received previous scores of 97 and 95.5 in its two most recent inspections.
