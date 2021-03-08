The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
Feb. 22
Ashe Memorial Hospital Cafeteria, located at 200 Hospital Avenue in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods and inadequate equipment for temperature control and a one-point demerit for improper plumbing installed/improper back flow devices. Ashe Memorial Hospital Cafeteria received a 97.5 and a 97.
Cocina Mexicana La Chatis, located at 419 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" and a final score 94.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods and inadequate equipment for temperature control. Cocina Mexicana La Chatis received a 94.5 in both of its previous two health inspections.
Feb. 25
Margate Kitchen, located at 540 Waugh Street in Jefferson, received an "A" and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance or cleaning of installed physical facilities. Margate Kitchen received a 97 and a 96.5 in its previous two health inspections.
Ramblin Poppy Meat Market, located at 106 N Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a 98.5 in its previous health inspection.
Feb. 26
Monte D Rey, located at 1447 Mt. Jefferson Road Unit C in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a one-and-a-half point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention during food preparation and a half-point demerit for improper usage or storage of wiping cloths. Monte D Rey received a 94.5 in both of its previous two health inspections.
Sweets and Spirts, located at 234 E. Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improperly supplied or inaccessible hand washing sinks, a one-and-a-half point demerit unclean food-contact surfaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.