The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Residential care facilities are inspected once per year.
Nov. 12
Hillview Family Care #1, located at 523 Milt Houck Road in Todd, received five demerit points. The residential care facility received a four-point demerit for needed kitchen maintenance and a one-point demerit for chipped paint. Hillview Family Care #1 received seven demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Hillview Family Care #3, located at 523 Milt Houck Road in Todd, received six demerit points. The residential care facility received a four-point demerit for needed kitchen maintenance and a two-point demerit for needed bathroom maintenance. Hillview Family Care #3 received a six and an eight in its previous two inspections.
Hillview Family Care #4, located at 523 Milt Houck Road in Todd, received seven demerit points. The residential care facility received a four-point demerit for needed kitchen maintenance, a two-point demerit for needed bathroom maintenance and a one-point demerit for needed wall maintenance.
