The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Little Caesars
1400 Mt. Jefferson Road, West Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 98
The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used. Cheese for pretzel crust is cooling from ambient temperature in prep cooler. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for shelving where single service items are stored having a buildup of grease. More frequent cleaning needed of the shelves. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for the reach-in portion of the prep cooler having a water leak. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for non-food contact surfaces needing proper cleaning.
Little Caesars had scores of 97 and 95 on the two previous inspections.
Subway at Walmart
1489 Mt. Jefferson Road, West Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 97
The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improperly cleaned food-contact surfaces. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for paper towels had not been stocked at the back kitchen sink. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for needing to better clean air vents, fans and fan blades.
Subway had scores of 95.5 and 96.5 on the two previous inspections.
The Dough Shed food truck
432 E. 2nd Street, West Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 100
The food truck did not receive any demerits for violations.
This was the first inspection of The Dough Shed food truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.