The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants, meat markets and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency.
Aug. 4
The Clubhouse/19th Hole Bar & Grill, located at 184 West Landing Drive, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for mouse droppings, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements.
Aug. 6
Burger King #9596, located at 798 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper backflow devices and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Burger King #9596 received a 96.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Ramblin Poppy Meat Market, located at 106 North Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The meat market received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection. This is Ramblin Poppy Meat Market’s first inspection.
Aug. 7
Subway at Walmart 37686, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a one-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Subway at Walmart 37686 received a 96.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
